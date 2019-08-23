Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.68 billion to $17.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,627,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,940,000 after purchasing an additional 463,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunoco by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 266,134 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 235,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. 288,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

