Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises about 1.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 578,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 105,770 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter.

SHO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.98. 595,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,646. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

