SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 73,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 111,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,987. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.