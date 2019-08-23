Svb Leerink Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

HCAT opened at $42.94 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

