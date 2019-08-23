Swarm City 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $273.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Swarm City has a total market cap of $495,887.00 and $273.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00265660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.01318106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00096915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

