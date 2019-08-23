Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Macy’s worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 841.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.