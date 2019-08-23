Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $369.89

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $369.89 and traded as high as $304.00. Synthomer shares last traded at $299.60, with a volume of 789,553 shares traded.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Numis Securities raised shares of Synthomer to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446 ($5.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

