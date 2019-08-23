Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 322,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

