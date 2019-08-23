Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) received a $49.00 price objective from stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.65. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

