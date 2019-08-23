Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.58. Tantech shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 8,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tantech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Tantech alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tantech stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 296.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Tantech worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.