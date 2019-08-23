Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 8.4%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.04, 118,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 50,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.