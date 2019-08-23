Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 70,004 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CAH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 22,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,475. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.