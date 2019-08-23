Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.29 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 26,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,191. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

