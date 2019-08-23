Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 652.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,480 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,203. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.