Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.28 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,346 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 162,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,157. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

