Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of Torchmark worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded up $88.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torchmark news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $1,113,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,616,450.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $531,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $11,587,769 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

