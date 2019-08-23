Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 104,098 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.75.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.