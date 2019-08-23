Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,089,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277,875. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

