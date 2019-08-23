Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Technical Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ TCCO opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Technical Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

