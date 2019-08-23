TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.84.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $24.02 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 821,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 424,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.