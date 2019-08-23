Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telaria provides a software-based platform to manage video advertising. The company provides publishers with real-time analytics and decision making tools to control their video advertising business. The company changed its name from Tremor Video to Telaria in 2017. “

Get Telaria alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of TLRA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 40,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,560. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $63,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telaria (TLRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.