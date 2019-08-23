Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

TMO stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $272.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,261. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day moving average is $272.73. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.