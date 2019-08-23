TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised TIM Participacoes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered TIM Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 6.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,362,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.