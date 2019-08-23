Titcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $40,521.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,405.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.03004393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00710994 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,039,506 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

