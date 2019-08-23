TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Set at $62.00 by Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned a $62.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

