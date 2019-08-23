TokenClub Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, BigONE and Gate.io. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $437,036.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.90 or 0.04902439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

