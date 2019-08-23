Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.27

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.27 and last traded at C$20.08, with a volume of 30164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 50.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$49,920.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

