Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 86,447 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $154.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.