Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,461. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

