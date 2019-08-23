Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. 95,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.