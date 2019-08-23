Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,655,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 239,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.43.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

