Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 160,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,151. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

