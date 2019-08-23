Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,380 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Boston Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 308.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 721,996 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 28.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,905,000 after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

