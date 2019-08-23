Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Town Sports International’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Town Sports International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Town Sports International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 618,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

