Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,448 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,577% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

