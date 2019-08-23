TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Down 10.3%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87, 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 265% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a market cap of $53.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

