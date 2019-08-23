Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to announce $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $31.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.72 billion to $31.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $32.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,180. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

