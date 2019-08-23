Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,429 ($18.67) to GBX 1,356 ($17.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

