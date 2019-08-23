TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas’ second-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share both improved from the prior-year quarter. While earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. TriMas’ organic sales growth guidance for 2019 stands at 3-5% and earnings per share guidance is pegged at $1.85-$1.95. Mid-point of the earnings guidance indicates year-over-year increase of 9%. Robust demand and focus on improving cost structure is likely to drive results. However, input cost inflation will impact near-term margins. The acquisitions of Plastic Srl and Taplast are in sync with the company’s strategy to invest and accelerate growth of its packaging platform. Going forward, the company will gain from efforts to improve operating efficiency under the TriMas Business Model and strong pipeline of both product and process innovation.”

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

TRS stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. TriMas has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

