TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Insider Sells $66,470.46 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $66,470.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 601,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

