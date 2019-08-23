TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 926,701 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,479,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,788,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,792,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 785,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

