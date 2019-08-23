TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,379. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.