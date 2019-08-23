TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.61. 116,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

