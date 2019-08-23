TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $211.67. The company had a trading volume of 179,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

