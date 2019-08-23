TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $103.86. 253,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,063. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.