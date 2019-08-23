TRON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502.70 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bitbns, IDCM and Sistemkoin. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $502.70 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00262075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.01306684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000416 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019739 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, RightBTC, DragonEX, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, OEX, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Kucoin, Rfinex, Coinrail, Bibox, Bitfinex, Kryptono, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, IDCM, Coinnest, BitFlip, LBank, Hotbit, IDAX, Indodax, Tokenomy, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Ovis, Tidex, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Livecoin, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Liquid, Gate.io, Huobi, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Upbit, CoinEx, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Binance, DDEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Liqui, BitForex, Neraex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

