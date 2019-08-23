TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,181.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $132,735.00 and $66,181.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01326373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.