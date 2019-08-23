TrueDeck (TDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,840.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market cap of $136,128.00 and $61,840.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00260946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01299628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

