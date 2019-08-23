Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In related news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

