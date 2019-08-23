U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sol Khazani Acquires 200,000 Shares

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sol Khazani acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,871. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 427,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.